Power Book IV: Force season 2 promo: Vengeance for Liliana

As we get prepared to check out the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere later in the week, one thing is clear: Tommy Egan means business. Also, he is holding nothing back in pursuit of Liliana’s killer.

So who is responsible? Well, the answer to that is somewhat complicated. We already know the answer from the outside looking in (Claudia Flynn), but Tommy’s not privy to all the same info as us. This means that through at least the early part of the season, he is going to be on a warpath. Joseph Sikora’s character is not the sort of guy who has a ton of friends. By virtue of that, he fights hard for those he cares about and if one dies, he will do whatever he can in pursuit of the truth.

You can watch the latest preview all about his quest for vengeance over here, and it also does give you a good sense overall of what’s coming — more violence, chaos, drama, and a whole lot more. Even though this is only the second season, we get the sense that Force already knows the show it wants to be and why the audience is watching: To see Tommy cancel Christmas on some people. He’s one of the most well-known antiheroes on TV and this season should flesh him out further.

Beyond just Liliana’s death, we certainly know that there are a ton of other problems that he has to deal with. Think along the lines of the Flynn family, some new rivalries, and of course whatever happens between Jenard and Diamond. Then, there is the issue of the Feds, who could start circling around him more and more as time goes on.

If you love the greater Power universe, we have a feeling that the latest chapter of Tommy’s story will more than live up to the hype.

(Photo: Starz.)

