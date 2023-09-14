Chicago Fire season 12: Will the break impact the story?

It is probably pretty clear to everyone at this point that we are waiting a long time to see Chicago Fire season 12 arrive on NBC. There is no end in sight to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and until they get a fair deal, we are left to our own devices to really wonder what the future of the show is going to look like.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s go ahead and ponder over the following: Is the long break between seasons going to impact the way in which the story is told? It feels like a fair thing to wonder at this point but truthfully, we don’t think it will change too much with the story whenever it comes back.

After all, let’s put it this way: At the end of season 12, the biggest cliffhangers were Mouch in danger and Stella working to bring Kelly Severide back home. We tend to think that these two stories are going to be at the center of the season 12 premiere no matter what, and there probably will not be too big of a time jump until after they are resolved. Once they do that, the show can lead forward and remember, there was always going to be some sort of time jump anyway. The only real difference we are talking about here is that instead of jumping forward a few months, the producers may now be jumping forward a good eight or nine, at least.

So when will we be able to see this premiere? February seems almost like a best-case scenario at this point. While late January could still happen if a deal is reached ASAP, we’ve yet to see any evidence suggesting that this is going to be the case. We do think it benefits NBC to get a deal dose ASAP, but does that mean that all other networks and streamers are going to agree? That is a big part of the mystery for now.

No matter how long we wait, we do think that the tone and style of Chicago Fire will be the same. There is no big reason for that to change.

