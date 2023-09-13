Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Is there a lot to look forward to with all these shows soon?

Let’s just start off in this piece by noting the following: We understand why there may be more questions than usual about the future of One Chicago right now, and it has a ton to do with just how long we’ve been waiting to see more already. Also, we are in the thick of September at this point! At this time of the year, we are often at a point where we are eagerly awaiting these shows to return at just about any point, and that simply has not happened here yet.

As a matter of fact, let’s go ahead and remind you that as of right now, these three shows have yet to even start filming! There is no clarity as to when that is going to happen, though we do hope that we get a chance to learn more about it at some point in the reasonably near future. It all depends on when the networks, studios, and streamers want to go in and pay the writers of the WGA and the actors of SAG-AFTRA precisely what it is that they deserve.

The absolute earliest, at this point, we could see these shows back is late January, but that would take a last-minute miracle where a deal gets done with the writers and they can start working on scripts shortly. A more realistic scenario is February or March, mostly when you consider the speed in which everything is currently operating. The entire ordeal has moved at a frustrating and slow pace, especially since the start of this month. (Remember when there was actually some signs of progress before Labor Day Weekend?)

As we now navigate through the rest of this waiting game, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some other good news on the horizon shortly.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news right now on Chicago PD, including a cast reunion during the SAG-AFTRA strike

What are you most hoping to see when Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire return to the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







