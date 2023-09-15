Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Who won HoH, endurance?

Who won the endurance competition within Big Brother 25 tonight? This was the return of the epic wall comp! This is one that is historically fun to watch — even though it can last for hours. It never has lasted anywhere close to the Pressure Cooker, so don’t go into this anticipating that we’re going to be seeing anything close to that here.

Of course, there are a LOT of people who need to win tonight in the aftermath of the past 48 hours — we don’t really think that this can be a situation where a lot of people are throwing it. We’re at a point now where there are two possible paths that the show can go, and we have to be prepared for that.

Who was in the most danger entering tonight? Clearly Cirie, Jared, and Blue — Cameron, as well, but remember that he’s not eligible to compete in this. He’ll just sit back and see what happens.

So who won?

The feeds actually came on pretty early after the show ended, so we’re happy to have some continuous updates over the course of the night! Be sure to refresh…

6:10 p.m. Big Brother Time – Cirie is the first one out! Given the events of the day, we’re a little surprised.

6:18 – Felicia is the second one out, but we give her a lot of credit for lasting this long.

6:21 – America dropped in what has to be one of the more stunning outcomes of the night. We honestly thought that she’d make it really far!

6:27 – Mecole was eliminated — there goes another favorite! Matt, Bowie Jane, Jag, Blue, Cory, and Jared still remained at this point.

6:28 – Cory was eliminated soon after.

6:35 – Jag is out, meaning that Matt and Bowie Jane are going to be up against Jared and Blue at this point.

6:39 – Matt has fallen out.

6:44 – Jared is the new Head of Household — Blue fell and shortly after, so did Bowie Jane.

