Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Will Izzy be evicted?

Through a good chunk of yesterday on the Big Brother 25 live feeds, it looked like there was a big move in the works. With that, we were going to see Izzy be evicted from the game thanks to a newly-formed coalition that includes Jag, Matt, Cory, America, Mecole, and Bowie Jane. They seemed to all be on the same page and not tipping anyone off — including Felicia, who they actually plan on saving.

So is all of this still the case this morning? We know how much things can change within the game…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Well, we will start by keeping things pretty simple: For now, it does not appear as though anything has shifted behind the scenes here at all. It still seems like Izzy is going, and what’s interesting is that Cirie has already sensed that something is different because of the way that people aren’t looking at Izzy. Meanwhile, Izzy is also really distraught — neither one of them knows for sure, but they are smart players. They can recognize when things feel a little bit different. Now, of course the question moving forward into today is if there’s enough time to turn anything around.

The biggest problem that they’re honestly running into is how close they are, and there is no changing that. Izzy’s only chance would be turning on Cirie, and we don’t think that she is going to do that. Other than her making a few mistakes yesterday, one of the other big problems was Jared and the chaos that he caused over the past few days. He really should have thrown that Veto, mostly because it forced him to show his cards in a way that opened other players’ eyes.

Related – Get some more news right now on the Big Brother 25 live feeds!

What do you think is going to happen moving into tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for more news.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







