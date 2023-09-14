Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Is the house flip locked in?

Given that tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode was two hours, it of course makes some sense if you watch all of that and wonder whether or not we’re still looking at the plan for eviction. Just think about how many times things change in this game! That is especially true when it comes to where things stand for this particular week.

For those who missed it, a series of events earlier today (and really stemming from Jared not using the Veto) led to a legitimate plan to take out Izzy — and beyond just that, a potential alliance forming with Jag, Cory, Matt, America, Mecole, and Bowie Jane. However, can we actually trust them all staying together?

Here is the good news: Over the past few hours, they have actually kept this plan to themselves and not leaked it! There is a chance that we get a real blindside here, largely because they’ve all seemingly realized at this point that Izzy, Cirie, and Jared are more loyal to each other than anyone else. Also, they can view this alliance as groups of two with Matt / Jag, Cory / America, and Bowie / Mecole. That makes it feel more fair and less complicated. It is worth noting here that Cameron may think that he’s a part of all this but he’s really not — nobody really wants to work with him until the end. However, Matt and Jag seem more interested in taking Jared out next week. Putting him and Blue on the block together is an easy way to split up the showmance.

Now, the issue is if they make things too complicated. America and Cory have already tried this by pretending to break up — which is really him just going along with Izzy’s “game advice” to trick her for now. Also, Matt and Jag have debated if it’s better to have this vote by 5-4 but in the end, it’s not. You can’t get too cute with this if you actually want Felicia to stay. There has been chatter about maybe looping her in, but it’s probably smarter to wait until after the eviction for that.

Do you think this house flip in Big Brother 25 will actually work?

