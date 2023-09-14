Wednesday season 2: A peek into Morticia’s world?

When we do get Wednesday season 2 on Netflix at some point over the next couple of years, what can we expect to see? Obviously, there are going to be some opportunities for drama, but will we also get more of the rest of the Addams Family?

Now, it is true that we saw a number of prominent characters from the original source material throughout season 1, but the likes of Gomez and Morticia were not always mainstays. After all, Jenna Ortega’s character was away at school and as a result of that, we only got some assorted glimpses.

Is that going to change moving forward? Let’s just say there is a good piece of evidence for it. Speaking in an interview with Variety, here is some of what costume designer Colleen Atwood had to say:

“In season 2 she’ll have a lot of looks, so it will be really fun to see what Morticia does when she’s out of the dress and into around-the-house looks.”

As for when we are going to be seeing the second season…

Let’s just say that we are going to be waiting a good while. As a lot of you may know at this point, production on Wednesday is on hold amidst the rest of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. We know that writers and actors need to do whatever they can in order to get a fair deal, no matter how long that takes for it to happen. We still hope that there is a chance that we see it back in 2025, but in some ways, we have to take a wait-and-see approach.

The first thing that is going to strongly indicate when a season 2 will be coming is quite simple: When filming actually begins. After that happens, it is going to be easier to connect the dots the rest of the way.

What do you want to see on Wednesday season 2 in terms of costumes?

