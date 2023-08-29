Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Will we learn it in September?

As we get closer and closer into the month of September, what does that mean with Wednesday season 2 over at Netflix? Are we about to learn an official premiere date, or at least get a little more news on exactly what the future could hold here?

The first thing that we should really say here with the Jenna Ortega series is quite simple: Filming has not even began just yet. When will that happen? Well, there’s a chance it may not for a rather long time even still! We know that the original plan seemingly was for it to start before the end of the season, but everything is a little more up in the air now thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Regardless of when filming does return, there is one thing that feels pretty darn clear at the moment: We aren’t going to learn about the show’s premiere date in September. We would be honestly surprised if we hear anything at all. Netflix is likely waiting to see when production actually starts before they try to pin down anything when it comes to production and honestly, that makes a good bit of sense.

If we had to wager at least some sort of guess at this point, it is that we are still a year and a half away from getting to see Wednesday back. Remember that even when filming is actually done here, we are still going to be waiting a long time to see it! This show has a long post-production window and because so many episodes release at once, there is an even longer stretch of time that we’re required to sit around and wait.

The only thing that is confirmed right now

Well, that’s rather simple: We are going to see a batch of episodes that could be darker and more intense than anything we saw the first go-around. Also, less in the way of romance, at least for Wednesday Addams.

