Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 off the table?

Is there any hope at this point that we are going to see Wednesday season 2 over the course of 2024? We don’t think we have to sit here and tell you that we want it! After all, the majority of you out there probably feel the same. This is one of the most popular shows that Netflix has, and we would love nothing more than to eventually see it back.

Yet, based on the current state of things, the more we start to doubt that the show will be back at any point this year. Instead, a return in 2025 just appears more and more in the cards. Remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still underway and while there has been some progress recently with writers, that doesn’t mean that we are near a resolution. Such a thing could take several more weeks, and that’s before we even get to the actors.

We do know that the original plan was for Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast to kick off Wednesday season 2 production at some point closer to the end of the year. Of course, it is still possible that this happens depending on when the strikes end and how many scripts for the new season have been written. We just wouldn’t bank on that; as a matter of fact, we wouldn’t bank on anything with the utmost certainty.

Based on where things stand at the moment, we personally have a hard time thinking that the show is going to be back until at least 2025. Remember that in addition to a long production window, this is also a series that requires a lot of post-production work. How else do you make Thing work in this world?

No matter when season 2 does air, we already know that we’re going to get a tale that is even darker and more intense than what we saw the first go-around. Of course, we are excited about that, but it remains to be seen just what that looks like.

