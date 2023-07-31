Wednesday season 2: Will filming begin in August?

If you are waiting to see Wednesday season 2 on Netflix, it’s hard to blame you. Just consider the show’s enormous success! We are talking here about one of the biggest streaming hits of all time, and we do tend to think that there is room for it to build up a lot of hype before new episodes premiere.

Of course, herein lies the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a really long time in order to see these episodes arrive. Filming is not going to be kicking off in August. As a matter of fact, we’d consider it a big shock if you are going to be getting any big moments over the course of the month in January.

So what is going on here? Well, this is not all that complicated a question to answer. We are now close to three months into the WGA strike, and more than a couple of weeks until the SAG-AFTRA strike is done. We don’t have a sense that the scripts were ready to go before the strike started, so both of these disputes are going to need to be over in order to ensure that Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast could be back to work.

It does feel like the original plan was for us to be able to see production for season 2 start up by the end of the year and in theory, that could happen … we just wouldn’t count on it.

When will it premiere?

We suppose that on some level, late 2024 is a timeframe that is still very much on the table. However, we also would not rule out the chance that we could be seeing it back at some point in early 2025, either.

