Wednesday season 2 premiere date: The impact of latest strike

What does the newly-initiated SAG-AFTRA strike mean when it comes to Wednesday season 2? We recognize that a lot of people out there may wonder and honestly, we understand. This is one of the most-popular shows on all TV, so it goes without saying that there is interest in when it is coming back.

Of course, everything within this form of entertainment is complicated, and the same can be said for the Jenna Ortega series. Truthfully, the SAG-AFTRA strike is only one part of what’s happening right now, as the WGA has also been on strike for two and a half months now and that is the thing more putting the show on hold. Actors cannot perform without scripts and even if you have them, filming without writers either on-set or available is a risky proposition. We don’t imagine filming will start until both strikes are over, and that may not be for many more months.

So will all of this radically change the show’s season 2 timeline? There’s a good chance it will, but maybe not as substantially as you would think. Production on season 2 was not slated to begin until later this year anyway and if everyone can return close to on time, we still think there’s a chance Wednesday could return in late 2024. Remember that Netflix also has the option to split up the season into batches if they think that this would help to get some of the installments out there a little bit faster.

No matter when the show comes out, the most important thing for now is that the producers end up nailing the next chapter. While we expected the Addams Family name to help bring the show a certain measure of success, no one thought this would be one of the biggest English-language shows in streaming history.

All indications suggest that season 2 will be darker than what we got in season 1; we’ll have to see if that turns out to be the case.

Related – Get some more teases now on Wednesday season 2 filming

When do you think we are going to be seeing Wednesday season 2 return to Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







