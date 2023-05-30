Wednesday season 2: When could filming begin? Early hopes

When are we going to be seeing cameras rolling and production kicking off for Wednesday season 2? We know this is a big question, and for so many reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that the Jenna Ortega series has already become one of the most-popular series in the history of Netflix and by virtue of that alone, they would love to get it back as soon as humanly possible. However, it takes a long time to make a show with this level of production value, plus a lead who is working on a number of other things at the same exact time. Add to this the fact that the writers’ strike is ongoing, and that is going to delay everyone being able to get off the ground with things.

If you are at least interested in learning more on where things stand at present, here is some of what casting director Sophie Holland had to say as a part of a new Deadline piece:

“It’s still early doors and I’m still waiting on the script. We hope to roll at the end of the year. I think there’s some exciting and kooky characters coming up in season two.”

If this does in fact happen, you can argue that there is at least a chance that the series could roll out in late 2024. We’re sure that Netflix would love that, especially given the fact that the final season of Stranger Things is probably not coming until 2025.

Is the viewer base going to be able to handle all of these long waits? Odds are, everything will work out, but no question that this is a very different era from the days where a lot of these shows came out on an annual basis. We know that on many levels, that was easier when it comes to ensuring people stayed addicted to some of the content.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Wednesday season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

(Photo: Netflix.)

