As we inch closer to the MasterChef season 13 finale, it was clear that we would have some hard eliminations. With that being said, we didn’t see tonight’s coming. At the end of the day, it was rather hard to!

Let’s mostly focus on Wayne first and foremost here, given that in the minds of many, this was the favorite to win the whole thing! When you see someone put into this sort of vaulted position, you do tend to get pretty optimistic that they are going to win that grand prize. That just didn’t happen here, as hard as it may be to say. There were a lot of good things that he brought to the table, but his exit was a reminder that one bad challenge can cause you to slip up.

As for Sav’s elimination during the Hell’s Kitchen challenge, that was a little less of a surprise. Every season of MasterChef tends to have one contestant who is a ghost for most of the season, and that was her fate. We didn’t really have an emotional arc for her and because of that, it wasn’t hard to say goodbye to her here.

Finally, we said goodbye to Reagan close to the end of the episode, which does leave us with our final three of Grant, Jennifer, and Kennedy. Is Grant the favorite? If you were to say that this show is about momentum in any way, we would understand the arguments here for it. Think about it like this: He has really come on and delivered at the best possible time in this competition, and it is not that hard to imagine that a lot of people out there would be rooting for him.

