MasterChef season 13 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on MasterChef season 13, you are going to have a chance to see episodes 19 and 20 — in other words, the two-hour finale! The final three are going to be squaring off in what is the biggest culinary showdown yet and in the end, only one of them will walk away with the title.

Given how much this competition over the years has relied on certain traditions, let’s just say that you probably should not expect some sort of enormous surprise at the very end here. It knows what it is and ultimately, it won’t be doing a whole lot to deviate from that.

Do you want to get a few more updates now on what the finale will hold? Then we suggest that you view the full MasterChef season 13 finale synopsis below:

The final three home cooks take on their last challenge in the MasterChef kitchen in front of a live audience. Each chef has to whip up a spectacular three-course meal, knowing only one deliberation stands between them and the $250,000 prize. Then, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich crown the next MasterChef champion in the all-new “Finale Part One / Finale Part Two” two-hour season finale episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, September 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1319/1320) (TV-14 L)

So who could win? We know it’s a total cliche to say that anyone can win, but it is honestly true at this point! Everyone remaining has had their great moments in the kitchen and honestly, the only way that cumulative performance will be a factor here is in the event that the race between the three is extremely close. We of course expect that it is going to be presented that way on-screen; that is not something that we imagine the producers are going to make look like a blow-out. Would that be anywhere near as much fun to watch?

