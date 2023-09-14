House of the Dragon season 2: Is filming done yet?

If you are excited to see House of the Dragon season 2 arrive on HBO at some point next year, do we have good filming news?

Well, here’s the thing: We recognize that production of the Game of Thrones prequel is really far along and at some point in the weeks ahead, it is going to be done. However, it is not done as of yet!

According to Redanian Intelligence, production is still happening for the fantasy epic, even if we are pretty hopeful that we are going to have a chance to see it wrap up at the end of this month. We are getting eight episodes in the second season, and we imagine that they are going to be just as epic, if not more so, than what we got the first time around. Sure, we know that season 1 had ten installments … but can less be more?

As some of you may be aware, House of the Dragon is one of the few shows that has actually been able to stay in production amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. Why is that? The cast of this show is a part of a different union in Equity that falls under different rules.

Because of all this…

Let’s just say that there’s a chance that we could still be getting the show back this summer! Hopefully this is not something that the network changes, largely because we do think that it will be one of the biggest hits of 2024. It is certainly a show that HBO needs to have to get their subscriber numbers to another level, and they aren’t going to have The Last of Us, Euphoria, or The White Lotus back for some time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

