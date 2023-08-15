House of the Dragon season 2: What’s one big challenge?

As so many of you out there know already at this point, House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO and of course, there are huge events ahead! There will be opportunities to see a wide array of epic battles and new faces; all of this is a symptom of a Westeros that is very much expanding this time around after the first season was a little bit more concentrated.

So what will these episodes look like? Let’s just say that they could be even more eye-popping than what we got the first go-around! The show is going to have to cram a lot of story into a short period of time, as this time around, it looks like we are only going to be getting an eight-episode season.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Clare Kilner offered up a good sense as to what showrunner Ryan Condal and the team were dealing with heading into this new chapter:

There are eight wonderful episodes with so much happening in every episode, and we have trouble, at times, bringing them down to one hour. Ryan’s decision was to give it a good opening and a good ending, and they’re jam-packed with emotional and visually exciting events.

Of course, it goes without saying that we are going to see more character deaths, and of course a number of dragons as well. With the two factions now at war, it feels pretty clear that things are only going to get more and more extreme over time.

Why only eight episodes?

Well, it seems for the time being that this is really a move that is being done with pacing in mind, as there are some other big things now being saved for a season 3. It has not been renewed officially yet, but that feels inevitable at present.

