House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The best month?

When is the absolute best time for House of the Dragon season 2 to actually premiere on HBO? We are, of course, already thinking about this — honestly, why wouldn’t we? There are so many different windows that we’re sure the folks at the premium-cable network are already considering, but there is one that, at least in our mind, makes sense more than all of the others.

Now, let’s start off here by lining out what some of the facts are at present. The George R.R. Martin adaptation is past the halfway point in season 2 production, and is also one of the few scripted shows owned by a US network to still be filming amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. The reason for that is tied in part to the cast being members of the Equity union in the UK, and being disallowed by law to strike in solidarity.

With the way in which that production is ongoing on this eight-episode season, we do tend to think the plan is for it to wrap at some point in the fall. From there, the focus behind the scenes can shift entirely to post-production, which we know is going to be an incredibly long process. Think of all the dragons they have to render!

From our vantage point, an ideal and realistic premiere window for the new season is at some point in June 2024, and we do think that this is executable if the current timeline holds. This would allow the series to really dominate the calendar at a time when there isn’t much competition, either from network TV or sports. Also, this is certainly a window that Game of Thrones was able to exploit to great success over the years.

Now, we don’t think that there will be any sort of further confirmation on a date from HBO until at least early 2024 … the only thing that has been said so far is that they are targeting summer 2024 as a window.

