House of the Dragon season 2 star talks behind-the-scenes change

As so many of you out there know already, House of the Dragon season 2 is very much coming to HBO — and production remains underway. This is one of the few shows to keep going during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the idea in particular seems to be to bring it back on the air un the summer of 2024.

Are there going to be some changes? We tend to think so, at least to a certain extent. After all, it is important to remember that the WGA strike is making it so that writers can’t make any last-minute changes to the scripts, which were all written beforehand. Meanwhile, we also know that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik is no longer on board. He was one of the most important directors the show had and with his departure could come some sort of visual change.

So what does one of the show’s main players have to say about this behind the scenes? Check out some Olivia Cooke’s comments in a video interview over at The Wrap recorded earlier this summer:

“We all love Miguel, he’s a brilliant director and an incredible collaborator. He had just really radical ideas when it came to making this show … I guess there’s been a collective effort to fill his shoes with other amazing directors. We’ve got some really cool [people] that we’re working with this year and Geeta Patel and Clare Kilner are back, I mean his shoes won’t be replaced entirely because he is his own entity, but there’s still that proportion to make this season as good, if not, better [than what we had before].”

At this point, Cooke and the rest of the cast are deep into the project of bringing this version of Westeros to life, and our general sentiment right now is that season 2 of House of the Dragon is going to be more expansive and certainly more violent. How can it not be with the Dance of Dragons underway?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

