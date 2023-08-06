House of the Dragon season 2 filming: When will it wrap?

As many of you out there are already aware, House of the Dragon season 2 production remains ongoing amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. Due to some complicated union rules in the UK, it is one of the few shows still going in the midst of all of this.

So with that in mind, let’s pose the following question as a sort of progress report –how much longer are things going to go?

Well, it remains true that productions don’t usually hand out a lot of specifics, but there are at least a few things that we can estimate. Production on the second season kicked off earlier this spring, and George R.R. Martin stated on his Not a Blog last month that they had reached the halfway point on the new batch of episodes. This means that pending some sort of surprise interruption, they are going to be done before the end of the year. All things considered, that’s not too bad of a production window … but it important to remember that even after this, there is a lot of work to be done.

One of the reasons why House of the Dragon is not expected until next summer is because of the large amounts of post-production work that are required here. There are a ton of special effects that need to be added, and that is without mentioning all of the work that has to be done when it comes to editing and scoring out the episodes. There are fewer episodes in season 2 than the first go-around, but that does not make things altogether easy.

