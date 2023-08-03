House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: A familiar location?

If you are like us, then you are already excited to see the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere and eagerly awaiting a chance to see it. Of course, the unfortunate truth here is that we are still staring way off into the future here! Even though production is still ongoing in the UK during the WGA and SAG_AFTRA strikes, it is still hard to imagine this show coming back before we get around to the summer of next year.

So what can we at least tell you now? Well, there absolutely will be some familiar locations back on the show, ones that you have not seen as often in quite some time…

As Gizmodo and others have found out, there is some evidence that the Wall is going to be included in some form during season 2. What would the reasoning for this be? It may be harder to specify it when it comes to a purpose for a specific character or two, but it is important to now that in general, Rhaenyra, Alicent, and a number of other characters moving forward could be traveling about perhaps more so than ever before. All things considered, they need to each do everything that they can to bring people to their side.

No matter what subplots or side-stories are introduced at this point, it feels clear at this point what the main narrative is going to be. The Dance of Dragons is basically here and this point, and that means bloodshed all across the Seven Kingdoms.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

