House of the Dragon season 2: A George R.R. Martin update

As so many of you are more than likely aware, House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO — there’s no reason to question that. So what is an unknown at present? Well, that’s a simple matter of knowing when the next batch of episodes will actually air, let alone how far into production the show is.

You may have heard already that the series is continuing to shoot, even in spite of the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing. We’ve shared some of the reasons for that before, but isn’t it nice to hear from a key player for more insight?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking on his Not a Blog, here is what source author and executive producer George R.R. Martin had to say about where things stand:

One of the few shows till shooting is HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, as you may have read. That’s true. I am told the second season is half done. ALL of the scripts had been finished months before the WGA strike began. No writing has been done since, to the best of my knowledge. HOTD is shot mostly in London (and a little bit in Wales, Spain, and various other locations), which is why filming has continued. The actors are members of the British union, Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and though Equity strongly supports their American cousins (they have a big rally planned to show that support), British law forbids them from staging a sympathy strike. If they walk, they have no protection against being fired for breach of contract, or even sued.

As of right now, it appears as though season 2 is on track to meet its planned summer 2024 release date — HBO could especially need it given that The Last of Us and Euphoria (two of their other big hits) are likely not going to arrive until at least 2025. If we can get some more insight on House of the Dragon season 2 early next year, we will consider ourselves rather happy, indeed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to House of the Dragon right now, including from a casting point of view

What are you most eager to see at present when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







