House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: House Strong news?

While there are a number of shows all over the world currently on halt, House of the Dragon season 2 keeps pushing forward. As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, work is still being done here amidst the writers’ strike. Also, because so many cast members are a part of the Equity union in the UK, production is still happening amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

With all of this in mind, it does feel as though the HBO series is slowly moving towards a premiere date in the summer of 2024, and it appears as though we have more news to share from a casting point of view right now.

According to a new report from Redanian Intelligence (a reliable source for info on this show), Hijack and Outlander actor Graeme McKnight is going to be appearing in multiple episodes as a member of House Strong named Paxter Strong. There is no one in the George R.R. Martin source material of this name, but there are some unnamed characters that he could fit into. At the same time, there is also just a chance that he is a totally new character and the world is somewhat expanding.

Given the importance already of Larys strong within the House of the Dragon world, it is hardly that much of a shock that the remainder of this family is going to play an enormous role in the series moving forward. There are more relationships to piece together here!

Of course, beyond just this it is very-much worth noting that in general, House of the Dragon season 2 is sure to be more sprawling than the first go-around. After all, Rhaenyra and Alicent each need allies as their factions square off in the Dance of Dragons!

What do you think we are eventually going to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

