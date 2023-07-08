House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Rhaenyra and grief

There are a number of different things that we can say about House of the Dragon season 2 leading up to its potential premiere next year. We know that war will be a big theme of the story, which makes sense given the events of season 1. With that being said, the same here can be said for grief. These are characters who have gone through a lot and with that in mind, it makes sense to wonder about if there is a major tipping point for any of them.

When it comes to Rhaenyra Targeryan, she has suffered more than most. She finds herself in a spot now where she has lost her claim to the Iron Throne and, beyond just that, also lost a child in Lucerys. That death seems to be the catalyst for the Dance of Dragons, and it could also lead to some other major changes for this character moving forward.

So how will these changes manifest into how we see Rhaenyra in the episodes to come? Speaking in a new, Emmy-centric interview with Awards Watch, here is what Emma D’Arcy had to say on the subject:

“I wanted to find a clever way of navigating [this death] because you have to leave yourself somewhere to go and you also can’t exhaust an audience and keep asking them to respond to what you’re offering them. I guess the way I thought about it was [that] Rhaenyra, as you said, is well versed in grief.

“She has known loss in her life, and I think she might even consider herself an expert on that topic, knowing what it does to her body. What she doesn’t know is the new event at the end of [episode] 10 is what happens when you lose one of your children.”

Ultimately, you will see her most likely still in this process in season 2, but she cannot leave herself room for many quiet moments. Vengeance will inevitably be on her mind, and we tend to think she will stop at nothing in order to get it.

Filming for season 2 is currently underway; hopefully, more insight is going to be coming on what lies ahead through the rest of the year.

What do you think will happen to Rhaenyra throughout House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

