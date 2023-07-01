House of the Dragon season 2: July news expectations

We recognize already that we are several months away from seeing House of the Dragon season 2 arrive on HBO. As a matter of fact, the show may not be back until we get around to 2024! This means that over the course of the next several months, the network is probably going to take their time releasing a few assorted things to keep us excited.

So what does that mean in terms of this month? Is there anything for July that we should be especially stoked about? If nothing else, we do certainly think that there are a few different things to dive further into.

The primary thing that we should note here above everything else is that production is still underway overseas. The scripts were all written in advance, so there is no apparent interruption due to the writers’ strike. We will have to wait and see whether or not this remains the case long-term.

Meanwhile, we should also make it very clear here that there may be new characters / cast members that could be announced this month. We don’t think that HBO is going rush a lot of reveals, but they could slow drip us a couple of things. Also, it may be useful for them to distract all of us from how terrible The Idol has been so far. We don’t expect the show itself to premiere until next summer, so we probably won’t get a premiere date or any other information this month. If anything, we’ll be lucky to see something in this vein by the end of the year.

What are you most hoping to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO, no matter when it premieres?

Is there anything that you’re hoping to see revealed this month? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

