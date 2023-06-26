House of the Dragon season 2: Prepare with new featurette

We don’t think it comes as much of a shock that the anticipation for House of the Dragon season 2 is very much out there. Why wouldn’t it be? This is one of HBO’s most-popular shows and over the next few months, they are going to very much miss it.

After all, just consider their lineup in totality! Other than True Detective: Night Country, is there anything close to a sure-fit hit on their lineup? We’re not so sure. In between this and the Emmys, we tend to think that they’ve got every reason in the world to keep promoting the fantasy epic through the remainder of the year.

With this in mind, we have the latest video from the folks at HBO today. If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger look at how the show crafts some of the armor and brings some of the battle scenes to life. We don’t think that it is any coincidence that a video like this is dropping today, largely because the network does want to keep people buzzing before the Emmy nominations come out. This is also, ironically, the sort of work that is probably being done at the moment as season 2 continues production. These episodes are currently set to premiere at some point next summer, and the idea here seems to be to raise the stakes of everything that we saw the first time around. We imagine the story will be larger in scale, and also feature far more of Westeros than during the prequel’s first go-around.

Oh, and of course there are going to be more battles. How can there not be, given where we are at this given moment?

What kind of battles do you think we’re going to get moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

