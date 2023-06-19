House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: More prophecies ahead?

We don’t think it comes as some enormous jaw-dropper that there are big surprises ahead on House of the Dragon season 2. This is a show that has allowed us to see a wide array of big, epic moments, and we can tell you already that this is going to continue.

So how exactly will that happen this time around? Well, we know that there will be battles … and there is a chance that Alicent’s daughter Helaena Targaryen may be able to see some of them coming in advance.

Speaking in a new video posted on Max’s official Twitter, you can see the actress behind the role in Phia Saban do her best to describe her character’s almost-clairvoyance:

“What [showrunner – executive producer Ryan Condal] has done, is he’s kind of adapted Helaena to be a dreamer … So Helaena can see the future, can feel the future and the past. On a level inside her she knows things; she can’t always literally turn that into advice, but she knows that things are about to happen.”

The actress references in particular some comments that she made prior to the coronation. We tend to think that she can glean or envision broad situations, even if she is not as good when it comes to figuring out some of the specifics. We almost think of her as this show’s version of Lottie from Yellowjackets.

At some point during season 2, we tend to think that Helaena will start to dream once more, and it could prove valuable to Alicent or other people close to her.

As for when these episodes are going to premiere … well, signs point to the summer of 2024. Filming is currently underway on the latest batch of episodes.

What sort of dreams do you think we are going to see over House of the Dragon season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

