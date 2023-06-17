House of the Dragon season 2: Emma D’Arcy on Rhaenyra’s plan

We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see House of the Dragon season 2 on HBO, but there are things to be psyched about in the interim.

Take, for starters, the potential for so much chaos now that the Dance of Dragons is now upon us. There is no turning back after what happened in the season 1 finale; the Greens and the Blacks are set to do battle on a really epic scale, and we don’t think that we’re going to be seeing any peace for quite some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So what does this all mean for Rhaenyra Targeryan as the leader of one side? Well, let’s just say that she now has the freedom to act on her own impulses, and really doesn’t have to play the political game any longer. She can just act. Speaking to Vogue, here is what Emma D’Arcy had to say on the subject:

“In the first season, she did a lot of mediating the Targaryen fire … I’m excited for her to be released from the endless navigation of people, of personalities – I think the energy for that has run out somewhat.”

We do anticipate now that Rhaenyra and Daemon will spend at least some of season 2 working to recruit more allies to their cause against Alicent and everything happening in King’s Landing.

When will you get to see the second season?

Well, there is no confirmed date at present, but our expectation is that it will surface at some point next summer. The show is currently in production, and all of the scripts were written prior to the WGA strike.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now, including the chances of a huge sea battle soon!

What do you think we are most likely to see from Rhaenyra moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







