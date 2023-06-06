House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Huge sea battle ahead?

For those who are not aware House of the Dragon season 2 is currently in production, and of course there is a lot to be excited about! We anticipate that the latest batch of stories are going to be even more ambitious than anything we’ve seen so far, and we also recognize that, all things considered, this is really saying something.

With this being said, the story can’t just be about trying to top or overtake everything that came before … there also has to be some reasoning behind it. This is probably the central struggle behind everything currently going on right now.

Here is what we can say at the moment — it does appear as though the HBO hit could be prepping for a huge sea battle over the course of next season. While stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam could not necessarily confirm it to The Hollywood Reporter, he did offer a pretty good hint at the same time:

It’s not a secret that in this story there’s a battle at sea [in Fire & Blood, the show’s George R.R. Martin source material]. I think that’s where we’re headed.

Of course, creating these battles in the water is not easy, and that could be one of the big challenges for the show coming up. Luckily, we know that HBO has a rather hefty budget for House of the Dragon, and many of the artists are at this point experienced enough to be able to pull a lot of this sort of thing off. That’s going to be required in order to produce something that really shines at the end. We need crashing waves and plenty of carnage!

