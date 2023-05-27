House of the Dragon season 3: Renewal news soon?

At this particular moment, doesn’t it feel like we are getting close to a House of the Dragon season 3 renewal at HBO? From our end, it feels like it! The first season was a huge success and with that in mind, we don’t think the network will want to wait too long. The second season seems to be moving forward with a third season in mind, and there has been talk about another order coming out sooner rather than later.

Rest assured, it does still seem as though a series is coming, even though there could be a thing or two that keeps HBO from rushing the process.

In a new interview with Deadline, network executive Francesca Orsi made it clear that it is their hope that they will move into season 3 not too long after season 2, but there are a few different variables at play:

“We are mindful of rolling into Season 3 more quickly after Season 2, but that hasn’t been officially sorted out because right now we’re just trying to get Season 2 off the ground.”

One other thing that we imagine plays a role right now is the writers’ strike. Scrips have been done for months on season 2, but there’s no hurry to order another season when there is no way to get other pages done. We tend to imagine that at this point, HBO will wait until the strike is done before they start to make a few other things official. (Here is another reminder that the writers deserve what they are asking for.)

The second season of House of the Dragon will likely premiere when we get around to the summer of 2024. With that in mind, we’ll probably be waiting until 2026 to see the third season, no matter when it ends up being ordered.

When do you think we are going to get more news on a House of the Dragon season 3 over on HBO?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

