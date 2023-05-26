Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: HBO confirms development

Is the much-discussed Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off going to actually happen at HBO? That remains up for debate. With that being said, though, we can at least say that the project very-much exists! For the first time really since the potential project entered development, a representative for the network has commented on it.

At the very least, we consider this a small shred of hope … even if we are still aware that nothing is close to guaranteed at all. This potential show is meant to take place after the events of the original show, and Kit Harington himself seems to have been responsible for the original idea.

Speaking on the subject of a progress report to Deadline, here is some of what HBO exec Francesca Orsi had to say:

“We’re just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way.”

Harington himself has been mum publicly about the project, and we tend to think that a lot of the strategy right now is to keep things quiet just in case the show doesn’t get picked up. Remember that Jon Snow is such an iconic character and with that come high expectations. HBO as a network doesn’t tend to pick up shows unless they are really confident it can succeed on both a commercial and critical level. Based on early buzz, the upcoming The Idol looks like one of their rare misses, but even it could turn out to be popular with viewers.

Because of the writers’ strike, we imagine the development on the Snow series has stalled out. Beyond just season 2 of House of the Dragon, the network is also working on The Hedge Knight, an adaptation of the Dunk and Egg stories from George R.R. Martin.

Do you think that the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow series will get an eventual green light at HBO?

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

