House of the Dragon season 2: Meet Ser Simon Strong!

Isn’t it nice to get so many House of the Dragon season 2 updates at the moment? We tend to think so! With that, we present to you Ser Simon Strong.

So what can we say about this character at the moment? Well, within George R.R. Martin’s source material is the great-uncle of Lord Larys Strong, a proud but older knight and the Castellan of Harrenhal — which we know is going to have a major role in the second season. We won’t say too much more than this, in fear of giving major spoilers away.

Of course, it is possible that there could be some changes to the TV version of Ser Simon, but we tend to think more it will be a deepening of the character and a chance to expand things outward amidst the Dance of Dragons. House Strong is one of those families that will find themselves entangled greatly in the war with the Greens on one side and the Blacks on the other — a war that could single-handed work to desecrate House Targeryan for many years.

So who is playing this character? According to a report from Variety, Tony winner Simon Russell Beale will be taking on the part. Even though season 2 will have shorter episodes than season 1, we also anticipate that everything is going to get going almost right away. With the way that season 1 ended and with the battles now underway, we certainly think that things are going to be crazy and chaotic from the get-go. Don’t be surprised if there are plenty of bodies that drop before this batch of episodes comes to a close.

