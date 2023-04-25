House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers: Meet Alys Rivers

For those of you out there excited to see House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO down the road, know this: Alys Rivers is coming!

We recognize that some out there may know a thing or two about who this character is already. For everyone else, why not take a further look at the moment? We have just learned, per Variety, that Gayle Rankin of GLOW fame has been cast in the character for the upcoming season.

Now, let’s get more into the character, shall we? Alys has at least some things in common with Game of Thrones character Melisandre in that she is a witch. However, she comes of a different lineage (partially of House Strong, though it may not be acknowledged) and has a far different role to play in this story. She is a character who has important visions and in some way, could become important within the Green faction — which of course has Aegon, Aemond, and Alicent Hightower at the center of it.

Of course, having someone with mystical powers is going to be quite the key asset the vast majority of the time, but it would be rather silly to sit here and assume that this is a slam dunk towards any sort of victory for the Greens. The Dance of Dragons is just beginning as a major conflict and by virtue of that, there are likely a number of other highs and lows ahead. We do think that Rhaenyra and Daemon will prove rather sympathetic towards much of Westeros, at least in part to the original promise that she would someday take the Iron Throne.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is currently in production; the plan is for it to premiere when we get around to the summer of 2024.

