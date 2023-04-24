House of the Dragon season 2: Meet Ser Gwayne, Alicent’s brother

This week HBO is starting to share some early House of the Dragon season 2 casting news, and this brings us to Ser Gwayne Hightower.

So, who is he? Well, his presence allows for an opportunity to expand out the Greens, as he is the brother of Alicent Hightower. We know that in the George R.R. Martin source material, he does have an important role to play within the City Watch at King’s Landing. However, there is certainly a chance that there will be a few things that are different about him here. Also, we’ve seen already how House of the Dragon has expanded a lot of elements that were present in Fire & Blood, with Viserys being a great example of that.

So who is going to play Ser Gwayne on the HBO show? Well, according to a new report from Variety, Freddie Fox of Slow Horses and The Great is going to take on the part. We imagine that this will be a sizable arc, and this is also a great opportunity to see and understand a little bit more of what makes the Hightower family so complicated.

Remember now that season 2 production is already underway, and our hope is that over the course of the next few weeks, we’re going to start to get a few more updates about that. We don’t anticipate that new episodes are going to arrive until we get around to the summer of next year, so a certain amount of patience most likely is going to be required here. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the story ahead proves to be both worth the wait and all of the hype!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

