House of the Dragon prequel reportedly in development at HBO

Apparently, getting one Game of Thrones prequel in House of the Dragon was not enough for the folks over at HBO.

According to a new report from Variety, the network is currently developing another prequel for the franchise, one set about 100 years before the events of King Viserys and Rhaenyra Targeryan. The story here would focus more around King Aegon I Targaryen, who helped to establish the family dynasty after conquering a significant chunk of Westeros with the help of his wives Visenya and Rhaenys, plus also his dragons.

Will this prequel work? Well, there’s always going to be story to tell about the Targeryan family, and we understand the idea behind mining the past as opposed to diving into the future and perhaps messing with the ending of the original series.

With this being said, the project that we are personally still the most invested in by far is the potential Kit Harington – Jon Snow sequel series. Unfortunately, this is one that HBO has never even confirmed, and even Harington himself is staying quiet about it at this point. There’s a hope that it will come to fruition, but our feeling is that the network is not going to give it a green light unless they are 100% certain that it will end up being some sort of huge hit.

Given the ongoing commercial success of the greater George R.R. Martin world, we don’t imagine that we are going to see anyone move away from it in the near future. We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires the rest of the way!

For now, just don’t expect season 2 of House of the Dragon to launch until we get around to the summer of 2024.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

