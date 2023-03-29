House of the Dragon season 2 episode count surprise revealed

We’ve known for a while that we would be seeing House of the Dragon season 2 start production for HBO this spring. However, we definitely did not expect some of the news we got this evening.

So what are we looking at right now? Let’s just go ahead and say some of the following. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, we are only going to be getting eight episodes in the upcoming season, two less than what was previously reported. What’s going on here? Well, this appears to be the result of discussions all about the long-term future of the show.

Based on where things stand at the moment, showrunner Ryan Condal and executive producer George R.R. Martin are trying to figure out how many seasons a show like this could last. HBO is already starting to ponder over plans for a season 3, and the aforementioned report notes that it is now more likely that we’re going to get a season 4 down the road. Still, that is not confirmed.

It doesn’t seem like the smaller episode count is tied in some way to Warner Bros. Discovery cutting costs, just in case you were worried. Given how much money and subscribers this show brings to the table, we do tend to think there is a chance that it will get those four seasons without a problem. (Remember here that HBO is familiar with shorter seasons, given that they’ve done this in the past with both Euphoria and Perry Mason.)

Of course, it is clear that there are also some other things in the Game of Thrones franchise potentially on the way. We can’t forget about that stuff, either.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

