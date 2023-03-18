Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off: Kit Harington stays mum

While we await a House of the Dragon season 2 at HBO down the road, we know that the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off is lurking. This is something that we are very much hoping to see at some point, even if technically, it has not even been confirmed in development yet.

Here’s the most important thing that we can still note today: Nobody has denied the show’s existence. That may sound rather corny and obvious, but it’s important given that Kit Harington is in the midst of a promotional tour for Extrapolations, his new Apple TV+ project. We knew that at some point, he was going to be asked about the potential project, and let’s just say that his response was rather interesting…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking via Extra on the red carpet for Extrapolations, Harington made it clear that he couldn’t say anything about a potential Jon Snow sequel and apologized. Now, this is interesting mostly in one sense. If there was nothing going on here, the actor could have said that. This is an indication that something still could be brewing behind the scenes, and at some point, we may have a chance to learn more. If it happens, it will probably come via an official HBO announcement and Harington knows that.

The actor was a little more open about discussing House of the Dragon, though he admits that it is difficult at times to watch since he is so close to the original series:

I loved it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job with it. [They’ve done a] really great job, and I think all the acting in it’s superb.

A quick reminder

If we do get this show (fingers crossed), remember that it’s almost certainly not coming soon! Personally, we tend to think at this point that we will be lucky to see it in 2025.

Related – Get more House of the Dragon season 2 chatter

Do you still want the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off show?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some additional updates down the road. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







