House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: The added hype

Is there more excitement than ever now around House of the Dragon season 2 over at HBO? Well, from where we stand, there really should be.

After all, just consider some of what we’ve heard over the past week! The Game of Thrones prequel is actually being outperformed now in some measures by The Last of Us, which is honestly not something we would have ever predicted a few months ago. That speaks largely to the success of the George R.R. Martin adaptation, which achieved the almost-impossible feat of getting people fully back on board even after everything that happened at the end of Game of Thrones.

What we do think the success of The Last of Us now does here is encourage House of the Dragon to push itself harder throughout the upcoming season 2 production, which we already know is slated to begin this spring. If HBO wants to grow this audience, they still need to expand its reach and also build more reasons for excitement. A part of this may also mean trying to make it seem accessible for viewers who don’t want to watch eight seasons of Game of Thrones — that could be a little bit intimidating.

What we don’t think is that the network is going to rush season 2 forward just because the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series was so successful. Early indications are that it will be coming in summer 2024, and we are going to consider that to be the most-likely case unless we hear something else along the line. What wouldn’t this be what is decided at the end of the day, based on the info that we’ve got? This gives the cast and crew plenty of time to film, plus the VFX team the necessary time to render all of those dragons and massive fights that the story is going to desperately need at this point.

Is there any one thing you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Are you predicting some ratings records? Be sure to share below, and also come back around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

