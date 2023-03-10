House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: EP on filming, more

There is so much to be excited about at present when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 — so where do we start?

Well, we tend to think here that it’s important to note that production is right around the corner! Showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed as much to The Hollywood Reporter at a FYC event for the show, which we imagine happened at this point so that it did not interrupt production later. Matt Smith said recently that cameras will be rolling in April, and we think it is pretty darn easy to take him at his word when it comes to that.

HBO has already suggested that new episodes are going to be coming this summer and with that, it is pretty easy to imagine that most of production is going to happen through the rest of the year. From there, it will be all about editing and post-production — and that includes adding new dragons! We’ve already heard from Condal that there will be five new ones entering the world this season, which also explains why this show will take so long to come out. That takes a lot of CGI work!

Getting a lot of additional news on the season is going to be hard over the next little while, even if we have a general sense of how things are going to go. George R.R. Martin laid the groundwork for the Dance of Dragons in Fire & Blood, but he effectively refers to the story as an outline. On the basis of that alone, there are a LOT of cracks that can be filled in — let’s wait and see what Condal and the writers do! The stakes are higher, and the show will more than likely be more violent.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

