House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: March expectations

As we get into the month of March, what is there to be excited for when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2? There’s absolutely a lot to be excited about with the latest chapter of the Game of Thrones prequel, though we have to wait a good while in order to see it.

Some of you may have heard the news already that new episodes will, more than likely, not premiere until we get around to summer 2024. Yet, we are pleased to report that there is still some exciting stuff to share today!

March is going to be a pretty big month for the world of Westeros; multiple sources have indication that filming on House of the Dragon season 2 is kicking off this month, and we know that the crew has been preparing for this over the past several weeks already. Much of the year will more than likely be spent with Emma D’Arcy and the rest of the cast making sure that the story is as perfect as possible, and also amping the stakes in this Dance of Dragons.

Is it possible that we could get the tiniest of behind-the-scenes teasers in here? We tend to think so, though HBO is likely to be protective of a number of different things even still. There is some comedy in all of this, largely in that House of the Dragon is based on source material that a lot of people know. Yet, there could be a lot of changes — we saw that certainly with Game of Thrones, much to the chagrin of a lot of people.

Based on how networks tend to announce premiere dates a lot of the time, we’d be surprised if we hear something more in the way of specifics between now and the start of 2024 … though we would certainly welcome something.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

