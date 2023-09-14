Blue Bloods season 14 episode count: Updated expectations

At some point during the 2023-24 season, we remain hopeful that we are going to see Blue Bloods season 14 arrive. The hard part, obviously, is waiting around in order to see it.

So what can you expect right now when it comes to episode count? Let’s just say for now, a lot of this is to be determined. We are more than four months into the WGA strike and two episodes into the SAG-AFTRA one. No scripts have been written for the new season as of yet, and there is not a super-clear timetable as to when we will get them.

If there is one thing that we can say at present, it is this: The next few weeks are going to be super-important. If CBS wants to get anything resembling a decent chunk of episodes for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck show, they need to really push for the writers to get a fair deal and the actors soon after. This would allow season 14 production to start as early as November or early December, and that may allow for at least a 10-episode season. It could be a little bit longer than that, but ten feels like a safe estimate.

After all, let’s put it this way: The writers have already missed out on more than three months of standard writing time, which usually begins in June.

Will any of this actually impact what you see on season 14?

If we had to wager a guess here, probably not. It is our personal feeling that the show is going to find a way to make it seem as though it is business as usual for the Reagans. Maybe there will be a few personal developments for the characters, but we don’t anticipate that there’s going to be some sort of significant shift in the show’s style or tone.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

