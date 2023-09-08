Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about where things stand at the moment for the Tom Selleck series, we are happy to help.

Unfortunately, what we cannot do at the moment is say that some of the news we have is of the altogether pleasant variety for a lot of you. After all, there is no installment on the air tonight, and all signs point to there not being one for several more months at the earliest. We don’t foresee the show back until late January or February, and it could be later than that.

After all, let’s just say this: Things have been at a relative standstill when it comes to an end to the WGA strike since before Labor Day. Meanwhile, almost nothing has changed when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike since the middle of July. This is proving to be one of the most seismic shake-ups in the entertainment industry in some time and even still, the studios and streaming services are not giving the guilds fair deals — at least not yet.

At the moment, we tend to think the most Blue Bloods episodes we’re going to get for the upcoming season are somewhere between ten and thirteen. Would it be great if there are more than that? Absolutely, but we’re also trying to be fairly realistic here at the same exact time? The last thing that we want to do here is have some measure of false hope, especially since there is really only so much time between now and the end of the season. Also, the network does not have a tendency to just tack on extra weeks to the standard fall season, meaning that more than likely, we will still see a super-short season conclude in May.

In the end, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens moving forward…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

