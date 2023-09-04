Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Hopes for September

As we do dive further and further into month of September, what does this mean when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14? Are we on the cusp of learning about the show’s premiere date?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying the following: There is nothing that has been decided as of yet when it comes to a premiere date. Why is that? Well, it’s because nothing has been remotely confirmed as of yet in regards to filming! Typically, at this point the cast and crew have been back on set for well over a month; that isn’t happening this time as we are still in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The writers’ room has yet to even open, which basically rules out the show premiering for the rest of the year. At this point, we’re getting increasingly worried about January; it would take the writers and actors getting paid what they deserve soon for that to happen.

If there is any one thing to be excited about this month, it is the hope that we do see an agreement on the subject of the strikes. From there, maybe we can get a sense as to when production could begin. The best-case scenario for that remains that it happens at some point in November, mostly because there aren’t many scenarios where we can imagine scripts being written until then.

Now, whenever the show comes back, we just have to hope that there will be much of the same drama that we’ve come to know and love over the years. Think along the lines of compelling cases and fun guest stars — oh, and of course a family dinner at some point, as well.

