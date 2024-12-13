Earth Abides episode 3 video: A new way to prepare

This weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to see Earth Abides episode 3 officially arrive. With that, how can you get set?

Well, we know that the first two episodes were in some ways slow-moving. Yet, at the same time, they were also beautiful. We saw how Ish managed to survive a global crisis and from there, eventually started a new life. He then met Emma in episode 2, fell in love, and they started to build a real future together. With that, everything is set up for some fascinating and emotional stories moving forward … especially since it is pretty darn clear that the two are not alone.

So how else can you really prepare for what’s coming up? Well, let’s just go ahead and share a new video, shall we? If you head over to the link here, you can see series stars Alexander Ludwig and Jessica Frances Dukes set the table for what is coming, and effectively get you back up to speed following the first two episodes.

In general, a lot of what we’re excited for coming up circles back to the mysterious feet we saw in the closing minutes of episode 2. There’s a risk in trying to bring more people into the community you are trying to build, and you are making an assumption that everyone else out there is like you! Unfortunately, we are well-aware of the fact that this is not the case, at least from other post-apocalyptic dramas that exist.

Given the fact that Earth Abides has been billed as a limited series, of course we are moving forward with the assumption that the story is going to be moving forward rather fast. Otherwise, there is no guarantee that everything will be tied up!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

