Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Overnight, some shocking and sad news came out that Jimmy Buffett, an iconic musician and personality like no other, passed away at the age of 76. We tend to think that his legacy is one that cannot be expressed in words, as his music inspired both a lifestyle, business brands, and of course plenty of successful tours.

While he will always be known best for “Margaritaville” and the rest of his music, he did have some acting credits to his name, as well. He has a memorable recurring role over on Hawaii Five-0 and more recently, he actually played a couple of roles within a singular episode of Blue Bloods, including a Jimmy Buffett lookalike who was pretending to be him!

Donnie Wahlberg spent a good bit of time with Jimmy working on this fairly-recent episode, and he wrote the following tribute overnight on Instagram:

There is a popular audio used for IG reels — “when you think you’re the coolest guy in the parking lot, and then this guy shows up”. Jimmy Buffett was that guy! The coolest, and one of the absolute nicest, guys I ever knew. I was so looking forward to seeing you, and working with you, again Jimmy. Now, I’ll look forward to catching a most heavenly sunset with you some day, instead. My eternal respect and gratitude to you, my friend.

We would imagine that an upcoming episode of Blue Bloods could pay further tribute to Buffett, especially since much of his appearance was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the fact that a lot of Jimmy Buffett fans probably watched the show in the first place. We always felt that there was a parallel vibe to his music and then also the general aesthetic on Tom Selleck’s previous role over on the original Magnum PI.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see new Blue Bloods episodes at some point in 2024, and we are sure that there will be some more tributes to come out to Jimmy soon. For now, our thoughts and condolences go out to Buffett’s family and all who loved him during this particularly difficult time.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







