Doctor Who spoilers: 60th anniversary teaser hints at ‘plans’

We tend to think that at this point, excitement for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary is starting to bubble over. How in the world can it not? In just a couple of months we’re going to see the epic three-part event play out, and we imagine that there will be a handful of great surprises from start to finish here.

For the time being, though, let’s just go ahead and note this: There may still be some things about the special that we do not quite know. Also, that is probably the plan from some of the powers that be.

If you are interested in getting a little more news on the matter, just take a look at a new post on the show’s official Twitter. This seems to be some sort of plan and/or schematic playing out on a series of scrolls. What in the world does this mean? Well, it’s hard to get a good read on it, but we do think it could very well be some plans that are out there to potential thwart the Doctor … or could they be tied to The Doctor themselves?

We do think that in the weeks ahead, there are going to be a few more cryptic teases and some other big-time drops featuring David Tennant, who is making his epic return as The Doctor (albeit in a slightly different form). The most important thing to note right now is that this show is almost certainly going to try to make the anniversary special into one of the biggest events that they possibly can. As for the reason why, the simple answer is that there’s not a lot of other scripted programming out there this fall! The powers-that-be have a chance to stage something that is truly epic, and we do tend to think that they will do everything in their power to make that happen.

