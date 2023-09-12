Doctor Who 60th anniversary: Show EP on return

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary is poised to arrive on BBC One in November, and obviously this is one of the biggest TV events of the year. It has to be! Just think about the return of David Tennant after so many years away — or, what we are getting when it comes to Russell T. Davies returning as showrunner.

We are still very much thrilled at the prospect of getting Russell back, mostly because for such a long stretch of time, it felt like an utter impossibility. Why would we assume the show was going to get back one of its greatest writers? In a lot of ways, it really feels like there was a certain measure of luck associated with it. Speaking per Entertainment Weekly (prior to the writers’ strike), Davies makes it clear that his enjoyment of the product is one of the main reasons why he is back:

“The real answer [for my return] is that I still love it … You do spend your years away from Doctor Who, always watching it. Always thinking of ideas. Thinking about how I would expand it, thinking of stories… It never goes away. I have been inventing stories in my head ever since I was about six. So when I left the show, that doesn’t stop.”

In the end, we do tend to think that we’ll get to see some of Russell’s ideas in the anniversary special, but others may take a little bit longer to come into focus here. Just remember for a moment here that the anniversary is based to some degree on nostalgia, even though Tennant’s character is technically a new iteration of The Doctor as opposed to him just playing Ten again so many years ago.

(Photo: BBC One.)

