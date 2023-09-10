Doctor Who spoilers: Show EP on David Tennant reunion

As we get prepared for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special in November, we recognize fully that there is one topic above all others. We are speaking here, of course, of the return of David Tennant to the show! The former Doctor is coming back, albeit not in the same exact role as before. Is he The Doctor? Sure, but he is the Fourteenth one as opposed to a recreation of the Tenth. His character has gone through more now, and this is going to inform some of the choices he makes.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Tennant is not alone in this reuniting, as you are also going to see the return of Catherine Tate as Donna. These appearances are going to be a gift for a lot of nostalgic fans, but there is something more going on here, as well. In speaking on that subject further to Entertainment Weekly prior to the WGA strike, here is what executive producer Russell T. Davies had to say:

“I realized that there was third act to be written, and it was so much fun writing it,” he says. “On a really simple level, it’s working with two of the best actors in the world. I love them. I love them as friends. I love their presence. I’m really interested to push the Doctor and Donna into things they’ve never done before.”

There are going to be high stakes across this three-episode event, and at one point, you are going to see Neil Patrick Harris come in as an adversary. There is going to be a lot of drama, adventure, and chaos coming up. You better be prepared for all three, and eventually, the debut of Ncuti Gatwa as the new lead moving into the proper fourteenth season.

(Photo: BBC One.)

