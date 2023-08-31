Doctor Who spoilers: Who is Rose Noble? New details!

While we prepare ourselves for the upcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials airing in November, why not answer a big question? Just who is Rose Noble, and how is she tied to the rest of the series?

We should really start this piece off by noting and/or reminding everyone that there have been questions for a good while now about who Yasmin Finney is playing in the BBC One series. There have been rumors and hints aplenty and now, we can at least confirm that she has a very important connection to Donna!

In a new post on Twitter yesterday celebrating Finney’s birthday, here is some of what the series had to say:

Wishing a very happy birthday to Yasmin Finney, whose character Rose is the daughter of companion Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins) … So the question is, what happens when Rose meets one of her mum’s oldest friends? It is a mystery for now, but what we do know is that just like her mother, Rose stumbles across something alien – and from that point her seemingly ordinary family is never quite the same…

If that is not a compelling tease for this character’s future, what is? We certainly think that with Tate coming back for the anniversary alongside David Tennant, we’re going to have a perfect combination here of nostalgia and fun. At the end of the day, we’re not sure what else we could have ever wanted! This is a chance to have a really good time remembering the past several decades of this series.

Now, remember that following this three-part November event, the formal start of Doctor Who season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa will premiere around Christmas. We are certainly excited to have more to share when it comes to that!

(Photo: BBC One.)

