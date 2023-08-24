Doctor Who spoilers: More clarity on season 14, Christmas Special

We recognize that trying to get a lot of clarity in regards to Doctor Who season 14 can be somewhat challenging at times, and understandably so. After all, the three-part anniversary special features the actor behind the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) coming back … but as the Fourteenth Doctor. Meanwhile, none of these episodes are considered to be a part of season 14. You will instead see that formally kick off on Christmas Day, which is also when you are going to see the Fifteenth Doctor.

Or, technically, Ncuti Gatwa will make his first appearance as the character in the anniversary specials … but he won’t necessarily be the star of all three of those.

Confusing enough? Well, let’s add to this by saying that if you are in the UK, you can check out the series on BBC One. Meanwhile, elsewhere it will be on Disney+, which will be the streaming home for the show moving forward. However, older episodes are already licensed out to Max. So yeah … things are messy. Shouldn’t they be fun, though?

Well, remember this — in addition to Tennant, the anniversary special is also going to feature the return of Russell T. Davies as showrunner. He will be sticking around moving into season 14 and beyond, and we do think that he is looking to both bring some of what longtime fans love while also still reinventing the series and challenging what Doctor Who is.

Also, remember that with the Disney+ move internationally, the budget will be bigger for episodes moving forward — though it may not be astronomical as some early reports suggested.

Sound great?

Well, that is what you need to know about the future of the franchise for now. Following the Christmas Special, there is no specific schedule yet for the rest of season 14 … but we don’t think that producers are going to make you wait long.

