Doctor Who spoilers: New David Tennant – anniversary photo!

As we prepare for November, we know that we are going to have an epic Doctor Who event like no other. This is the three-part anniversary special, and with that comes the return of David Tennant!

With that being said, though, this is not the same version of The Doctor that we saw him play before. As the show’s official Twitter reminds us (while sharing a new photo), this is the Fourteenth Doctor as opposed to the Tenth. We imagine that this was a part of the fun that came with returning to this role for Tennant. The way that Ten departing the show is actually what made his arc so special — we would argue that this was one of the greatest regenerations in the history of the show, and there is very little we would change about it.

With Tennant’s new version of The Doctor coming on board, it is important to note what makes him stand out. This is a Time Lord who has experienced so much more and uncovered some enormous secrets about their true self. This does complicate their own self-image.

In addition to Tennant, we know that the Doctor Who anniversary special is going to also feature the return of Catherine Tate; also, the Fifteenth Doctor in Ncuti Gatwa is also going to be making his debut in some from. The start of season 14 proper is coming over the holiday season, so there won’t be much of a break between the end of the specials and the start of what is on the other side.

For all of you who have missed the franchise greatly, prepare to sit down at your TV and celebrate — it seems as though 2023 is going to end in a fantastic way when it comes to this show.

(Photo: BBC One.)

